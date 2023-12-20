Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 6,246 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $219.27. 96,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average is $202.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.