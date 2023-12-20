Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 9,119 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,437,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,661,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.