Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 14,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.