Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 890,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,953. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

