Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $19.64. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 6,403 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TARS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $677.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,270.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,315 shares of company stock worth $407,348 in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

