TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.40. TDCX shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 9,329 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TDCX shares. HSBC upgraded TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

TDCX Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $653.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.47 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TDCX by 106.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TDCX by 82.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TDCX by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 118,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

