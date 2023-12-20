Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $271.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

TFX opened at $253.83 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

