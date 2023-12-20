Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.99. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 264,618 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Telefónica Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1592 dividend. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 26.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

