Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 768,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 491,191 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

