Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.