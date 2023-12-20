Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $265,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 9,207,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,542,244. The company has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

