Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. 328,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

