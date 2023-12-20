Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 415,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,143. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

