Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,479 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,987,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 7,934,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

