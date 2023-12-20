TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Large Volume Increase

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,766,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 5,396,100 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. As a group, analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

