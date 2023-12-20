Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down to $59.16

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.16, but opened at $57.59. Terex shares last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 69,132 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Terex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Terex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Terex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

