The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $265.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

