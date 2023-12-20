The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGABL opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.
