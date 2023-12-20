The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

