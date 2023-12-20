The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Insider Sells £10,000.50 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTGet Free Report) insider Graham J. Crocker sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £10,000.50 ($12,647.65).

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

LON:HVT opened at GBX 275 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.18. The company has a market cap of £5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Heavitree Brewery PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.17).

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

Get Free Report

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

