The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Insider Sells £10,000.50 in Stock

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) insider Graham J. Crocker sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £10,000.50 ($12,647.65).
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
LON:HVT opened at GBX 275 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.18. The company has a market cap of £5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Heavitree Brewery PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.17).
Heavitree Brewery Company Profile
