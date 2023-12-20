The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

