The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. 1,089,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,815. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

