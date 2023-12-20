The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 5.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $98,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

