Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

