Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,823. The firm has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

