Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

