Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.79. The company had a trading volume of 939,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

