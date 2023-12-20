Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 626 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $304.17. 481,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,327. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.