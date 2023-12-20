Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $266.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

