Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 65,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 13.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 260,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 18.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 888,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

