Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. 796,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

