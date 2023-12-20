Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 31,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.49. 303,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

