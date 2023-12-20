Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 157 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 310,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,137. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.