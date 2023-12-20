Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,886 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,094,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $55.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

