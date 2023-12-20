Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

