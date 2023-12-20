Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %
MDT stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. 1,965,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,015. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
