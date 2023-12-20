Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 264,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

