Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.