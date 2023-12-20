Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.97. 626,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.24. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

