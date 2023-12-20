Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 1,017,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,385. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

