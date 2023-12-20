Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.26. The company had a trading volume of 640,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,530. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

