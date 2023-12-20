Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $641,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 667,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,282. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

