Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.86. The stock had a trading volume of 75,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,831. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.