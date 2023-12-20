Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.42. The stock had a trading volume of 938,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,144. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.86. The company has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

