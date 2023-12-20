Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

