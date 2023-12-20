Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $937,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. 3,660,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,813,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
