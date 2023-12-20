Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

