Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. 18,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,730. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $962.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

