Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,299. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.