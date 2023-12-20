Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. 500,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

